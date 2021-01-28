Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.04. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 302 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

