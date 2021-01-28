Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 324,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

