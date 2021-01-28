Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Alistair Marks Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

Alistair Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.90. The company has a market capitalization of £980.18 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

