Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SPXCY stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

