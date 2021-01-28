Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $204.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

