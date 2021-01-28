Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

