Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

