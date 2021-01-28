Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 431,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

