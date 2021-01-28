Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

