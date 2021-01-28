Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 3,463 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

