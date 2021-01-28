Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,543. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

