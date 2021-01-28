SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) Trading Down 1.2%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Approximately 921,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,410,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.56. The firm has a market cap of £96.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects. The company operates through three segments: power generation, turbine and engineering service, and project development.

