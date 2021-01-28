Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head to Head Review

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 3.82 $64.40 million $1.82 26.31 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.88 $19.26 million $2.15 61.18

Silicon Motion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silicon Laboratories. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70 Silicon Laboratories 0 3 6 0 2.67

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40% Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Silicon Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has collaboration with Yeelight on a new smart LED light bulb to support seamless setup in the Google Home app. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

