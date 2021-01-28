Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. Silgan also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

