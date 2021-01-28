Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

