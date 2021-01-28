Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.03.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
