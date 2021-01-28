Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $159.35 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $166.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

