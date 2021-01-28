Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.13

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.13 and traded as high as $132.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 4,955,875 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.27 ($148.55).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

