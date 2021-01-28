Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.46. The firm has a market cap of £721.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,860.00.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.