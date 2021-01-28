Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.46. The firm has a market cap of £721.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,860.00.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

