Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.27

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.27 and traded as high as $43.62. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 212,842 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,340 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,830,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

