ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $203.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $316,663.28 and approximately $203.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.61 or 0.00912550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.53 or 0.04479749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018222 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

