Shift Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

