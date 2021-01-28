Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. 6,828,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,038,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.