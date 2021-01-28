ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.33. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

