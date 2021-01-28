ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.
Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.33. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.
In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
