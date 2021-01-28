Sergio Traversa Sells 600 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.
RLMD stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.53.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
