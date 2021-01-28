Sergio Traversa Sells 600 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.

RLMD stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

