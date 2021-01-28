Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $8.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 969,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

