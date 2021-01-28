Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. 2,226,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,723,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 230.34%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.