SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 21,576 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,898,360 shares in the company, valued at $72,806,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.
NYSE SLQT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 1,246,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.