SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

SEIC opened at $56.35 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

