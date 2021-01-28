Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 314,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.