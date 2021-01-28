Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

