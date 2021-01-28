Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

