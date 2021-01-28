Sei Investments Co. Has $97,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.