Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,379 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

ARD stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

