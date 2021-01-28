Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,176,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,116,000. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

