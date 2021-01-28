Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.43. 2,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average of $268.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

