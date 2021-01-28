Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 200,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

