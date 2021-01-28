Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,063,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,755,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125,012 shares of company stock valued at $297,056,224 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GrafTech International stock remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,645. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.