Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $125.63 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,577,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,626,000. NIO comprises approximately 5.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 658,796 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,294,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 381,439 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

