Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 11,759 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 957,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $55.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

