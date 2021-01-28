Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,350,000 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,000. MINISO Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company.

MINISO Group stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

