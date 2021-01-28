Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Trading 113.3% Higher

Shares of Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) traded up 113.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.61. 6,880,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 890% from the average session volume of 694,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

