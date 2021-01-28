Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.64. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Signature Bank stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $166.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

