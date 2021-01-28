Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.06. 21,226,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 20,762,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

