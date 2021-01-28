Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 501,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 397,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

SA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $19,275,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 196,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

