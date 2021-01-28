SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,374,550.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00.

SCYX stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 427.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SCYNEXIS worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

