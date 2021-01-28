Scotiabank Trims Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$140.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.83.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

CNR opened at C$129.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Insiders sold a total of 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.