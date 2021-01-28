Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 152,653 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.