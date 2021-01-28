Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:STNG opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.