Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Schrödinger traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 8037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $666,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $5,923,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,111,953 shares of company stock valued at $130,641,552.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

