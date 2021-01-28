Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given “Buy” Rating at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.